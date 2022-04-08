Call with scammer spurs DHL boss to start anti-scam drive

Mr Christopher Ong received a call in late 2020 from a Mandarin-speaking fraudster who claimed he was from delivery firm DHL's "Chinese department" and asked for his banking details to redeem a high-value parcel.

Little did the scammer know that he was speaking to DHL Express Singapore's managing director.

Mr Ong, 48, immediately realised he was speaking to a swindler as his company does not have such a department.

He noted details about the caller's requests and mode of operation before telling the scammer: "We don't have a Chinese department at DHL. I am the managing director."

Mr Ong told The Straits Times: "I wanted to understand their mode of operation so I can educate our people on how scammers worked. I thought, surely there can be more we can do to tackle scams."

He recalled this incident as he spoke about DHL's campaign to distribute anti-scam notices to some 600,000 delivery customers from October to December last year to educate the public about scams.

The logistics company was one of 45 organisations that received a Community Partnership Award at the police headquarters in New Phoenix Park yesterday.

In DHL's first collaboration with the police, the firm stuck the notices on parcels, urging customers to be wary of suspicious online deals and sellers who insist on payment outside of the sales platform.

The campaign first targeted about 20,000 residents in the Hougang area, but last December, it was expanded islandwide to reach out to 600,000 households.

Mr Ong noted that the company received more calls about scams as more shoppers turned to online platforms amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and was worried that there would be a surge in scams as Christmas drew near.

At a presentation at the ceremony, the police said $5.8 million was lost to e-commerce scams last year.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.