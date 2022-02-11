Businessman accused of inappropriate behaviour sues for defamation

SINGAPORE - A businessman who was forced to step down from the board of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) following allegations of inappropriate behaviour is suing two of its former executives for defamation.

Mr Manokaran Chakrapani is accusing SICCI's former chief executive Kumaran Barathan and former human resource manager Priya Rathini Rajan of instigating the complaints made by female employees at a team meeting on May 6, 2019.

In the suit, Mr Chakrapani alleged that the meeting was an "exercise to plant ideas into the minds of these vulnerable attendees", who were then "cajoled into expressions and thoughts of being abused".

He contended that the minutes of this meeting, which were circulated to all board members more than two months later, was defamatory.

He wants the defendants to withdraw the alleged defamatory statements and publish written apologies in various newspapers. No quantum for damages was specified.

In his defence, Mr Barathan said he called for the meeting after a female employee complained that Mr Chakrapani had placed his hand "on her back/buttocks" during a photo-taking session at a golf tournament on May 3, 2019.

Ms Priya, who was told by Mr Barathan to take minutes at the meeting, contended that she was merely following instructions.

A hearing into the case started in the High Court on Friday (Feb 11).

Mr Chakrapani, who is married with three children, runs Mano Equestrian Services, which distributes products related to horses and other animals.

He has won many business awards, including Rising Entrepreneur of the Year in 2018, and was SICCI's honorary treasurer for the term 2018 to 2020.

Mr Chakrapani said he knew about the allegations of harassment only during a board meeting in July 2019.

His lawyer, Mr Anand Kumar Toofani Beldar, said in his opening statement: "The revelation came as a shock not only to Mano but to the entire board, and Mano was subsequently asked to leave SICCI in shame."

Mr Barathan's lawyer, Mr R.S. Bajwa, said that at the May 6 meeting, employees spoke out about Mr Chakrapani's behaviour but also stated that they did not wish to pursue the matter.