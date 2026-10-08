Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Business owner who died after workplace injury claim was discharged from IMH against advice: Police

On July 19, 2025, the 44-year-old mother of two was found dead at the foot of a block at about 7am.

SINGAPORE – A business owner who died after making Facebook posts alleging that one of her employees made a fake workplace injury claim against her attempted suicide a day before her death.

She was later discharged from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) against their advice.

She died the next day.

On Oct 8, the first day of a coroner’s inquiry into her death, police investigation officer Ong Hui Xian testified in court about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

There is a court-imposed gag order to protect the identity of her next-of-kin. Due to this, The Straits Times is not naming her or her business.

On July 19, 2025, the 44-year-old mother of two was found dead at the foot of a block at about 7am.

Her injuries were consistent with that sustained from a fall from height, the autopsy report showed.

Ong said the woman had gone to Changi Beach on July 17, 2025, where she consumed alcohol.

She had previously visited the psychiatric department at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for depression in June 2025 and was prescribed medication.

At about 2.45am on July 18, 2025, a police officer found the woman lying at Changi Beach. She appeared intoxicated, incoherent and drenched in water.

The woman told the police officer she wanted to commit suicide, and was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Later that day, she was transferred to IMH. Ong said the woman and her husband requested she be discharged, despite being warned of the risks.

She was discharged on July 18, 2025, against medical advice.

According to an earlier statement from her husband, she was quiet after her discharge from IMH, but mentioned she was stressed about the workplace injury claim.

He told her not to worry about it as the insurer was handling the matter.

Ong testified the woman had spoken to a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) officer at about 3pm on July 18, 2025, about the claim.

The officer asked the woman if she needed help with her employee’s medical expenses, and the woman said no.

However, the woman mentioned she suspected the worker was faking the injury.

The MOM officer told her to share this information with the insurer, as they were assessing the claim.

No information was provided in court about the MOM investigations into the workplace injury claim.

Ong said the woman sounded calm, receptive and composed over the phone.

As Ong was testifying, the woman’s husband, who was present in court with his father, broke down.

When State Coroner Adam Nakhoda asked if he required a short adjournment of the hearing, the man said he saw some photos in court documents which triggered him, but requested the hearing continue.

Her death

Before 7am on July 19, 2025, the woman told her husband she was going out to exercise. Her husband assumed she would be going to Bukit Timah Hill, where she usually went.

CCTV footage from the block where she was found showed the woman entering the lift at around 7am.

A resident who spoke to the woman in the lift asked if she lived in the block, and the woman replied she was visiting someone.

As the resident alighted from the lift at the seventh floor, the woman said to her: “Have a good day.”

She was found at the foot of the block and a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic pronounced her dead at 7.30am.

Police officers found her car keys on the 10th floor, and traced it back to the vehicle, which was owned by the woman and her husband.

Ong said the police did not suspect foul play in the woman’s death.

The State Coroner said he would give his findings at a later date.