Bus driver arrested for careless driving after cyclist dies in Loyang Ave accident

A 31-year-old cyclist died in a road accident late on Friday after being trapped under a bus along Loyang Avenue.

The bus driver, 63, has been arrested for careless driving causing death, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 10.40pm to the accident at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1.

SCDF said it used lifting equipment to rescue the cyclist but he was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police are investigating the accident.

Responding to queries from The Sunday Times, SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said: "We are sorry that this has happened. The bus was travelling straight and about to make a right turn at the traffic junction which was green in its favour when the accident occurred.

"We are trying to get in touch with the cyclist's next-of-kin to extend our deepest condolences and offer our assistance," added Ms Tan.

She also said SBS Transit was assisting the police in their investigations.

Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the cyclist was dragged for about 30m under the bus.

Eyewitnesses saw the bicycle crushed underneath a wheel of the bus, it said.