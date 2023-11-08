Woman’s death in Bukit Batok ruled unfortunate misadventure after fire spread to items she hoarded

SINGAPORE - A fire in 2019 that resulted in a 60-year-old woman dying from smoke inhalation had spread to the items she hoarded, and her death was ruled an unfortunate misadventure.

In giving his findings on Wednesday, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said Madam Goh Seow Whay was a rag-and-bone collector and was known to hoard discarded items outside and inside her unit on the 13th storey of Block 210A Bukit Batok Street 21.

Her partner, Mr Ho Swee Lum, 81, had advised her to stop hoarding but she did not listen, said State Coroner Nakhoda.

Jurong-Clementi Town Council (JCTC) had received multiple complaints from neighbours as early as 2017 about her hoarding and other behaviour which they deemed inconsiderate.

This led to disputes between Madam Goh and her neighbours, which involved threats, shouting and in several cases, the police being called.

On Nov 1, 2019, at around 4.30am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call about a fire that broke out at Madam Goh’s unit.

Madam Goh, Mr Ho, and her son Mr Maverick Chia, 30, were in the flat at the time.