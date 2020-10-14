Budget 2020 grocery vouchers stolen from letterboxes

The police have issued a crime alert about Budget 2020 grocery vouchers being stolen from letterboxes here.

Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre has highlighted the problem in a circular.

It urged residents to collect the vouchers from their letterboxes if they have not done so, and to report any suspicious characters loitering near the letterboxes.

Radin Mas Constituency shared the police circular on its Facebook page on Monday, reminding residents to secure their letterboxes after retrieving their letters.

Yesterday, SingPost said that letterboxes at nine Housing Board blocks in Redhill and Lengkok Bahru were found vandalised in the morning.

It was the second such incident in Singapore in two months.

The postal service said they had been forcibly prised open.

The affected blocks were Blocks 55, 56, 57, 58 and 59 in Lengkok Bahru; Blocks 71 and 72 in Redhill Road; and Blocks 89 and 90 in Redhill Close.

An emergency response crew that was dispatched found the doors of some letterboxes ajar, and bore scratches, dents and other signs of tampering, SingPost said.

The master doors of all nine letterbox nests were locked and secure.

SingPost's checks showed that the vandalism was likely to have occurred after a postman left the area at 1pm on Monday.

Postal staff have retrieved all the mail in the tampered letterboxes and will deliver the mail to the doorstep of affected residents, it added.

In February, the Government announced that lower-income Singaporeans aged 21 and above would receive the grocery vouchers.

Last Saturday, it said the vouchers had been mailed out to 150,000 Singaporeans, with a second round of vouchers to be sent in December.

Each recipient receives $150 in vouchers in each round.

SingPost said it treats mail security as a matter of paramount importance, and that such breaches are taken very seriously.

"Any instance of letterbox vandalism or theft will be reported to the police expeditiously," it added.

The police confirmed that a report has been lodged, and that investigations are ongoing.