Brother of cyclist who died after getting hit and dragged by bus finds closure with driver’s sentencing

SINGAPORE - After more than 19 months, Mr Erwin Gonzales has finally found some closure after the driver of the bus which ran over his younger brother German Jr Miranda Gonzales, 31, was sentenced to seven months’ jail.

Ku Chee Kong was driving an SBS Transit bus along Loyang Avenue when it collided with Mr German Gonzales, who was on a bicycle.

On Friday, Mr Erwin Gonzales, 44, was in court when the 68-year-old driver was sentenced. He had pleaded guilty to one count of driving without reasonable consideration for other individuals using the road, causing death.

In addition to the jail sentence, Ku will also be disqualified from holding all classes of driving licences for eight years from the date of his release.

Tearing up as he spoke after the sentencing, Mr Gonzales, an aircraft mechanic in Singapore, said: “My brother left behind his wife and two boys, so I am very thankful that we finally have some sense of closure.”

The court heard that on March 19, 2021, at around 10.30pm, Mr German Miranda, a Filipino, was cycling along Loyang Avenue.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yohanes Ng said that Ku was about to make a right turn at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and Loyang Avenue when he noticed a shadowy figure to his left.

Mr German Gonzales was then cycling across the junction’s pedestrian crossing despite the traffic light being in the bus’ favour.

Footage from a Land Transport Authority camera showed that Ku had flashed the high beam-lights of the bus twice – when Mr German Gonzales was entering the pedestrian crossing and when the cyclist was in front of the vehicle.

The bus then collided into the rear of the bicycle.

After the collision, Ku did not stop the bus even though it had run over the victim. Instead, Ku proceeded to complete the right turn despite drivers around him sounding their horns.

The bus was still moving when a female passenger asked him if he saw what had happened, and he replied that he did. He finally came to a complete stop when passengers in the bus shouted for him to do so.

DPP Ng said Mr German Gonzales was dragged on the road for about 35m. He sustained multiples injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.31pm.