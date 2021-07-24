Briton who did not wear mask to go on trial in August

A man caught on video not wearing a mask on an MRT train in May will be claiming trial to his charges next month.

Benjamin Glynn, 40, whose pre-trial conference took place yesterday, is expected to appear before District Judge Eddy Tham for a two-day trial on Aug 5 and 6.

The Briton faces two charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, as well as one count each of harassment and being a public nuisance.

He allegedly failed to wear a mask while travelling on an MRT train from Raffles Place station to Holland Village station between 11.06pm and 11.31pm on May 7.

He is then said to have caused annoyance to the public during the trip by declaring: "I will never wear a mask."

In a video that was circulated on social media, the Briton is seen telling the other commuters: "I'm very religious... I hate seeing uncles, granddads with a mask on." He then rejects a mask when a fellow commuter offers him one.

The video also shows a commuter leaving her seat when he sits down next to her.

On May 9, Glynn was at the ground-level lift lobby of Allsworth Park condominium in Holland Road at around 12.30am when he allegedly used threatening words while addressing two police officers - Assistant Superintendent Alvin Quek Chin Han and Inspector Chee Xiu Quan.

The Briton is said to have hurled an obscene word at them when he said: "I'm going to... drop you."

He is also alleged to have adopted a "boxing stance".

Glynn, who first appeared in the State Courts on July 2, did not wear a mask when he arrived at the main entrance of the building. He put one on after a security officer asked him to do so.

He was walking outside the State Courts building after his court proceedings later that day when he was caught on video with his mask off.

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

If convicted of harassment, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

Those convicted of being a public nuisance can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000.