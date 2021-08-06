Briton accused of not wearing mask claims to be 'sovereign'

A man captured on video not wearing a mask on an MRT train in May told a district court yesterday that he is "sovereign", adding: "The charges don't apply to me."

On the first day of his trial, Benjamin Glynn, 40, who is now in remand after his bail of $5,000 was revoked on July 19, said: "I will never plead guilty or not guilty."

The unrepresented Briton also said that he has a "legal counsel", pointing to a man who turned up in court wearing a dark-coloured suit. It turned out that the man, identified as Mr Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, had been his bailor.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh told the court that Mr Abdul Rashid was not an advocate and solicitor at the Supreme Court of Singapore.

District Judge Eddy Tham said Mr Abdul Rashid could not represent anybody in Singapore as he had not been called to the Bar here.

Addressing the court, Mr Abdul Rashid said that he is an "ambassador-at-large and advocate of Kingdom Filipina Hacienda", and that he was there to defend his "sovereign compatriot".

He also said: "I don't need a licence to practise."

Judge Tham replied that this was "not the position" of the law here, and Mr Abdul Rashid took his seat in the gallery with other members of the public.

DPP Koh also urged the court to have Glynn assessed so as to ensure he is of sound mind and capable of defending himself in court.

The prosecutor said that the Briton's family and friends had written in, stating that there had been a marked change in his behaviour after Covid-19 restrictions were rolled out in Singapore.

The prosecutor also highlighted Glynn's behaviour in court yesterday as well as during earlier proceedings and said: "The accused's behaviour in court speaks for itself."

Objecting to the application, Glynn raised his voice and exclaimed: "My mind is crystal clear... I'm wide awake. I'm enlightened... Just because I refuse to be a slave, you accuse me of being a lunatic."

He added that he had spent "hundreds of hours" studying the law and said that he knew legal matters better than DPP Koh.

Stressing that he had been "kidnapped and abducted" against his will, Glynn also said that he had been "tortured physically and psychologically".

He also urged the court to drop the case and return him his passport so that he could return to his family in Britain.

After hearing both sides, Judge Tham said that there is reason to suspect Glynn could be of unsound mind.

He ordered the Briton to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation. The trial will resume on Aug 19.

Unhappy with the decision, Glynn lashed out at the court and exclaimed: "I'm disgusted with how the Singapore judicial system has treated me."

A woman who was seated in the gallery clapped when she heard this, prompting the judge to remind her to practise decorum in court.

Before he was led away, Glynn exclaimed: "Good luck getting into the book of life, Mr Koh... How can you say Singapore is a safe country? Police who hunt me down like a pack of wild animals. This is not justice. This is disgusting."

The Briton faces two charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, as well as one count each of harassment and being a public nuisance.

Among other things, he allegedly failed to wear a mask while travelling on an MRT train on May 7.