British national charged over 2005 NDP terror attack hoax

A British national has been charged over a 2005 hoax regarding a terror attack on Singapore's 40th National Day Parade.

Khor Chye Siew, 42, was charged yesterday with providing false information with the intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.

Khor was arrested on May 26 this year at Changi Airport after flying in from London.

According to court documents, Khor had sent an e-mail to Ms Sarina Isnin, an officer at the then Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts, at 10am on July 24, 2005, knowing she would report it to the police.

He allegedly informed her that the country's intelligence service had failed to detect all terrorist activities here, and that they had to take his tip-off seriously or something horrible would happen.

He allegedly wrote: "There is gonna be 3 suicide bombings during your country's 40th National Day Parade, I know who & where these crooks are." Khor, whose occupation was not stated in court documents, added that the authorities had two weeks to take action.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

Fabian Koh