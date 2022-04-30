Boy, 15, under probe for suspected role in impersonation scam

A 15-year-old boy is being investigated for suspected involvement in a China-official impersonation scam, the police said yesterday.

They have also arrested a 25-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the scam.

The police received a report on Tuesday that a 21-year-old man had gone missing.

His parents, who are based in China, received a photograph and a video of the victim, and ransom demands from an unknown person in China.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio, Woodlands and airport police divisions as well as the criminal investigation, police intelligence and commercial affairs departments conducted extensive searches and investigations to locate the 21-year-old.

He was eventually found to be safe in the vicinity of Airport Boulevard on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he received an unsolicited call from a person who claimed to be a police officer from China.

"The scammer claimed that there was a police warrant against him in China for money laundering offences and later instructed the victim to stop all communication with his family and friends," said the police.

The scammer instructed him to take a photograph and video of himself, with make-up of "bruises" on his face and arms, to assist in the purported investigations.

Without the victim's knowledge, the scammer later sent the photograph and video to the victim's parents in China and demanded a ransom for his release.

The 25-year-old man who was arrested purportedly acted on the scammer's instructions to hand over a mobile phone with a SIM card to the victim to communicate with the scammer.

The 15-year-old boy allegedly bought and handed several items such as a mobile phone with a SIM card, dried food, cosmetics, rope, bandage tape and other items to the victim under the scammer's instructions.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police said overseas law enforcement agencies have no jurisdiction to conduct operations in Singapore, arrest anyone or ask members of the public to help with any investigations without the approval of the Singapore Government.