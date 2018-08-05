Boy, 10, injured after being hit by motorbike in Yishun Avenue 4

SINGAPORE - A 10-year-old boy was seen crying at the side of the road in a video after he was hit by a motorbike in Yishun Avenue 4.

Mr Kohji Toh, 34, was on his way home on Saturday afternoon (Aug 4) when he saw the boy, and put up a video of the scene on Facebook.

The clip has since been taken down.

In it, the boy is sitting on the pavement by the traffic junction. He is wailing in pain with a green kick scooter next to him while a man in a singlet attends to him.

Mr Toh, a composer, said he noticed bleeding on the boy's legs and went over to try to comfort him.

"But he was crying non-stop because of the pain," said Mr Toh, who also contacted the boy's mother.

He added that the motorcyclist was in his 50s and was present at the scene.

The boy was eventually taken conscious to KK Women's and Children's Hospital with minor injuries, said the police, who were alerted to the incident at 5.15pm.

Investigations are ongoing, added the police.