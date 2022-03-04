Bots make Taser training safer for officers

Training bots that are able to detect where Taser probes land have removed the need for police officers wearing protecting suits to serve as targets for Taser training, said Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo yesterday.

Speaking in Parliament during the debate on her ministry's budget, she said the Mobile Taser Training Target system has made training safer for officers.

Mrs Teo added that lasers and body-worn detectors have done away with the need for police officers to fire live rounds during stimulated tactical training.

In her speech, Mrs Teo noted that technology has enhanced the operational effectiveness of Home Team agencies.

By the end of last year, the police had completed the installation of about 90,000 cameras in public housing estates, carparks, as well as town and hawker centres. This network will be expanded to 200,000 cameras by 2030.

Technology is also widely used at immigration checkpoints as well as for inmates' rehabilitation.

Wong Shiying