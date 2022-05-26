Boon Lay slashing suspect's plea to lower bail amount rejected

SINGAPORE - One of the two youths accused of slashing two men at a carpark in Boon Lay in April had his plea to reduce the bail amount rejected on Thursday (May 26).

The 20-year-old, who faces four charges, cannot be named as he is covered under the Children and Young Persons Act. One of his earlier charges - being part of an unlawful society - was allegedly committed when he was 14.

Defence lawyer Vadi PVSS, from Kalidass Law Corporation, pleaded with the judge to lower the cash component of the accused's bail amount to $15,000.

The bail amount, which includes a non-monetary component such as personal property, is set at $40,000.

Mr Vadi told the court: "His family is in dire straits and they can't get a bailor to get this amount. He is a young father and his daughter and wife are not well."

District Judge Terence Tay said it was not a reason to reduce bail, adding that the bail amount should not be unduly lenient.

The other accused, Muhammad Sajid Saleem, 20, was not offered bail.