Boatmen braved searing heat to ensure nobody was trapped in burning yacht

SINGAPORE - Sprinting barefoot for 200m, the father of two ran towards a yacht that was on fire, worried there might be people trapped in the inferno.
The yacht, which was anchored at Marina at Keppel Bay, had caught fire on Monday morning (May 30).
