SINGAPORE - A collision between two cars sent a white BMW sports car crashing into a traffic light at the junction of New Bridge Road and Cantonment Road on Saturday (Oct 13).

One of the drivers, a 58-year-old man, was taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH), said the police, who were alerted to the accident at about 9.15am.

It is understood that the man, who suffered minor injuries, was the driver of the BMW. The other vehicle involved was a Toyota.

Investigations are ongoing.