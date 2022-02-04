Blazes at weekend disrupt CNY plans for residents

Pineapple tarts and other Chinese New Year goodies sit untouched in Mr Samuel Seah's blackened living room as he watches television.

A layer of soot covers the walls and ceiling of the five-room flat in Telok Blangah Rise, and a burning smell lingers in the air.

The damage to the 12th-floor flat Mr Seah shares with his wife was caused by a blaze in the unit two floors below his at Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise last Saturday.

"I couldn't bear to have some of my friends and family see the place like this. It's so ugly," Mr Seah's wife, Madam Jeanie Tan, told The Straits Times yesterday.

She added that her family was unharmed and only her washing machine and windows were damaged.

"Every time I wipe, everything turns black again and it still smells of smoke," she said in Mandarin.

The couple, both aged 62, are vegetable suppliers.

The fire last weekend killed a woman and caused about 280 people to evacuate the block.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted at about 4.40am. The fire was put out within an hour.

A 73-year-old man who is said to have been living in the 10th-floor unit where the neighbours from a few storeys below have a different set of challenges - water dripping from walls and ceilings that has not stopped over the past few days.

Mr Winston Tan, 63, a retired site supervisor in construction, told ST he was woken up last Saturday morning by the sound of cracking coming from the ceiling and a commotion from outside.

His brother, Mr Wilson Tan, 64, who does not live in Telok Blangah Rise, said the Housing Board has inspected his family's flat - which is directly below the unit where the fire broke out - and told them it is safe to live in, but the family decided against moving their elderly mother back before repairs are complete.

The family have been approached by the People's Association to apply for a home repair grant and hope that this will be approved soon.

"We were preparing for Chinese New Year, and this whole thing unfortunately happened," said Mr Wilson Tan, who is a retired logistician in construction.

The brothers told ST that their neighbours helped to carry their 87-year-old mother, who uses a wheelchair, down the stairs.

"This incident also brought the residents closer together. That was a good thing. Everyone was caring for one another and showing concern," said Mr Wilson Tan.

Mr Melvin Yong, the MP for Radin Mas, told ST that both the HDB and Tanjong Pagar Town Council are in touch with affected households.

The town council has cleared the common areas of debris, got painters to repaint the walls and common corridors, as well as electricians to do basic repairs. It is planning to repaint and wash the external walls of the block by the end of next week.

"The town council is working closely with HDB to assist residents who may require additional help, such as those who do not have fire or home protection insurance," said Mr Yong.

Separately, last Friday, hours before the Telok Blangah Rise incident, another blaze engulfed a 10th-floor maisonette unit in Block 941 Tampines Avenue 5.

A woman who wished to be known only as Ms Lim, 41, was playing video games with her headphones on when the next-door unit went ablaze.

Only the loud shouts of neighbours from the opposite block alerted her to what was going on.

"At first, I heard popping sounds but thought nothing of it. I stopped to listen harder and I heard neighbours shouting 'fire, fire' from the opposite block," said Ms Lim, who is self-employed. She rushed to wake her parents and they made their way downstairs together with her sister and pet dog.

About 180 residents were evacuated. A man, believed to be in his 60s, was found unconscious in a bedroom on the first level of the burning flat. He was rescued by SCDF firefighters.

They were allowed to return home at around 1.30am on Saturday, and they found the walls and Ms Lim's bed hot to the touch. There was no visible damage.

Meanwhile, a student who lives above the affected unit and wanted to be known only as Mr Ong, 24, was also alerted to the fire by the shouting from the opposite block.

"I smelled something burning and thought it was an incense bin downstairs. The smoke was not obvious at that point," he said. "When I heard the shouts, I told my mum, and we grabbed our wallets, phones and headed for the stairs. By then, the smoke was quite thick but we were still able to breathe."

When Mr Ong returned home at around 1am, the entire home was covered in soot as they did not close one of their windows when they evacuated. "Luckily there isn't much damage, just some plumbing got affected," he said.

As for Ms Lim, her Chinese New Year was disrupted by several strangers who went to see the affected unit. "I hope people stop coming, but I'm thankful we aren't hurt. I've learnt to appreciate those around me more," she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the SCDF said.