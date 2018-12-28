Bid to be involved in accident victim's hearing rejected

The scene of the 2015 accident in Hougang. The victim, then aged 23, suffered multiple injuries, including severe traumatic brain damage.PHOTO: STOMP
Published
28 min ago

Unclear if court would be greatly assisted by submissions of alleged wrongdoer, says judge

Senior Law Correspondent
The High Court has rejected a motorist's bid to be involved in a hearing on the mental capacity of the victim of an accident he allegedly caused.

The issue, described as novel and important by the judge, centres on letting the motorist's insurers do two things at the hearing: Add evidence gathered by hired private investigators, who had carried out surveillance; and raise issues on the extent of the victim's mental capacity.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 28, 2018, with the headline 'Bid to be involved in accident victim's hearing rejected'. Print Edition | Subscribe
