Beware of fake bank hotlines in Google search ads, say police

The police have warned of scam advertisements on Google search where fake bank hotlines appear when users search for banks' contact numbers.

Since last month, there have been 15 victims or more who were cheated of at least $495,000 in total, the police said in a statement yesterday.

The victims wanted to seek advice from banks and searched for their contact numbers. They would then come across the scam advertisement's fake numbers, which appeared as the first few search results on Google search.

They would call the fake number and speak to a scammer impersonating as bank staff. "After sharing the reasons for contacting the bank, victims would be informed that there were issues with their bank account, credit/debit cards or loan amount," the police said.

They were then told to temporarily transfer their funds to bank accounts provided by the scammer, under the pretext of resolving their bank account or credit or debit card issue, or to make a payment for an outstanding loan.

In some cases, victims received an SMS with the sender name showing that of the bank - spoofed by the scammers.

The message claimed that the bank was helping with a reset of the victims' bank account "as part of the 'Let's Fight Scam' campaign by the Anti-Scam Centre and Singapore Police Force". Other messages stated that they needed to transfer money for an early loan settlement.

The victims would realise they had been scammed only when they contacted the bank on the real hotline to verify the new bank account numbers. In other cases, the bank contacted them to verify the large transactions.

A Google spokesman said the company is working to ensure that users' ad experiences are safe.

"If we find advertisers who violate our policies or misrepresent themselves, we take quick action," he said, noting the company's advertiser identity verification function, which requires advertisers to verify their legal name with Google. Their name and location will then be displayed on the ad.

He added that Google will continue to roll out the function to all advertisers on its platforms.

The police advised the public to always verify information with numbers listed on official bank websites, or behind the cards issued by the banks.

Never transfer funds into bank accounts belonging to a stranger, and never disclose personal information or banking details and one-time passwords to anyone, it added. Any fraudulent transactions should be reported to the bank immediately.