Bentley driver charged over alleged rash act outside school

A Bentley driver who allegedly endangered a 62-year-old security guard's safety outside Red Swastika School in January was charged in court yesterday with one count of causing hurt by performing a rash act.

Neo Hong Chye, 61, is also accused of driving the vehicle without insurance coverage.

An online search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) revealed that he is the owner of Jia Xiu Contractors, a company involved in building construction.

He is also a director at two other companies - Aquatemp and JXC.

In a joint statement on Tuesday evening, the police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that his son was the owner of the Bentley at the time.

Glynn Neo Jia, 28, was charged yesterday with one count each of altering the licence plate number of the Bentley and allowing his father to use the car without insurance coverage.

He is accused of altering the licence plate number of the car from one set to another, but it was not mentioned in court how and why he did so.

An Acra search revealed that Glynn Neo is a director at JXC Logistics and Neo Times, which deals with used cars.

According to court documents, he allegedly altered the front and rear licence plates of the Bentley on Jan 11.

He is also said to have allowed his father to drive the car at around 6.30am that day. The older man had allegedly driven the vehicle without insurance coverage.

About an hour later, Neo Hong Chye arrived outside Red Swastika School, where he allegedly performed a rash act and caused hurt to security guard Neo Ah Whatt.

The police and LTA said in their statement that police officers received a call about the incident outside the school in Bedok North at around 11.40am on Jan 11 and the driver of the car was arrested later that day at around 3.35pm.

The incident was captured in a video that went viral online.

It showed a white Bentley inching forward and pushing a security guard outside the school.

The security guard was standing in front of the vehicle, attempting to stop it from entering the premises.

In their statement on Tuesday, both agencies said: "Subsequent investigations by police and LTA revealed that the vehicle's number plate was purportedly altered, and the driver had driven the vehicle without insurance coverage."

The police had earlier said that the security guard suffered minor injuries following the incident.

Pre-trial conferences for both cases will take place on June 24.

For causing hurt by committing a rash act, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

For using a car without insurance coverage, an offender can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,000.

He or she can also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for a year.