Beautician jailed 10 weeks, fined $16k for performing illegal Botox, filler injections

A 32-year-old woman who performed illegal Botox and filler procedures at her beauty salon was jailed for 10 weeks and fined $16,000 on Thursday.

Duong Bang Anh, a Singapore permanent resident, was not authorised to perform such procedures as she is not a licensed medical practitioner. A friend helped her illegally import the treatment products from Vietnam last year.

She pleaded guilty on Thursday to two charges each under the Health Products Act and Medical Registration Act. Another eight similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that Duong performed filler and Botox injections on two Singaporean women between 2018 and 2019.

One contacted Duong after seeing her Instagram account, where she advertised the procedures. She made an appointment to have filler injections on her cheeks and chin for $800. When she went for her appointment at K Beauty salon in Jurong Gateway Road in May 2019, she was told to go to an area that was partitioned off.

While she was on the treatment bed, Duong applied numbing cream on the woman's face and assured her the products were "from doctors" and "safe to use". She also told the victim that she provided training to customers who wanted to learn how to perform Botox and filler injections for a fee of $3,000.

The victim experienced pain during the treatment but completed it. She later felt swelling on her cheeks and reported the incident to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

The second victim heard about the Botox and filler services from a friend and contacted Duong to ask about treatments to "attain a V-shape face and dimples".

Duong lied that she was medically trained in Vietnam and had a valid licence to do Botox treatments here. The victim received a few filler and Botox injection treatments between November 2018 and August 2019. Court documents did not state how much she spent.

The victim complained of pain and numbness in her cheeks in early 2019 after a procedure, but Duong assured her nothing was wrong and that all the products used were good and expensive.

Duong's offences came to light when officers from the Ministry of Health and HSA raided her salon in July last year and found her injecting Botox into a 22-year-old's arm.

For performing medical procedures without a licence, Duong could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $100,000.

The maximum penalty for importing a health product without a licence is a two-year jail term and $50,000 fine.