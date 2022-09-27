Bar exam cheats: Time outside profession a time for reflection, says CJ

The aspiring lawyers who cheated in the 2020 Bar exams should reflect carefully and critically now that the controversy they were involved in has drawn to what he hopes is a close, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said on Monday.

He stressed that the time they will need to spend outside the profession after withdrawing their applications to be admitted to the Bar is not meant to punish them.

In the grounds of decision published on Monday, Chief Justice Menon said: "(The period) is a time for reflection, learning and growth. These objectives must not be seen by the candidates with any degree of cynicism.

"They must not allow themselves to look at these months or years as dues to be paid for mere lapses in judgment or, worse, 'getting caught'.

"Nor should they resign themselves to thinking about any good work they do during this time as little more than unavoidable tasks which will need to be carried out in the accumulation of tangible markers of character growth."

In April, the cheating scandal became public when High Court Judge Choo Han Teck adjourned the admission applications of six of the candidates.

The six are Ms Monisha Devaraj, Mr Kushal Atul Shah, Mr Sreeraam Ravenderan, Ms Lynn Kuek Yi Ting, Mr Matthew Chow Jun Feng and Mr Lionel Wong Choong Yoong.

Ms Monisha, Mr Shah, Mr Sreeraam, Mr Chow and Mr Wong had shared answers in six papers through WhatsApp.

In August, the six applicants were allowed by the High Court to withdraw their applications.

A seventh candidate, Mr Leon Tay, was found to have colluded with Ms Kuek. Mr Tay sought to withdraw his admission application and was allowed by Chief Justice Menon to do so in May.

Another four aspiring lawyers - Mr Sean Wong Wai Loong, Ms Joleen Ong Jia Yi, Mr Lim Zi Yi and Ms Annabelle Au Jia En - were also found to have cheated in the 2020 Bar exams.

Ms Ong, Ms Au and Mr Lim were part of a study group and communicated during the exam.

All four were also allowed by the High Court to withdraw their applications. "Having strayed, I hope that Mr Wong, Ms Ong, Mr Lim and Ms Au will put in the work to regain the confidence that has been lost," said Chief Justice Menon.

He urged them to seek out mentors in the profession for guidance and expressed his hopes that the applicants will find ways to resolve the character issues that their misconduct had revealed.