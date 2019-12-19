Bank officer took $35,000 from three people while on bail

Already caught for cheating, a 25-year-old man went rogue while out on police bail last year.

Citibank sales officer Jeremy Chong Zhen Wing abused his position and misappropriated a total of $35,000 in cash from three people, after offering to deposit the monies into their bank accounts.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to 14 months' jail after pleading guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust.

The Singaporean, who is no longer working at the bank, committed the crime while he was out on police bail for unrelated cheating offences which included deceiving two people in 2015 by selling them fake e-tickets to that year's ZoukOut music festival.

The court heard that on April 30 last year, a Mr Jim Cheah went to a Citibank branch in Jurong with $15,000 in cash to open an account.

Chong told him the daily deposit limit was $10,000, which was deposited into Mr Cheah's account via an ATM machine.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Krystle Chiang said: "The accused told Jim he would help him deposit the remaining $5,000 into Jim's Citibank account at a later stage. Based on this assurance, Jim passed the accused $ 5,000 in cash."

Chong, however, used the money to do foreign exchange trading, pay his debts and settle personal expenses.

The following month, he similarly targeted two more victims and misappropriated $30,000.

The bank told The Straits Times yesterday: "We do not tolerate any criminal misconduct or actions that are against the policies of the bank."

As for his other offences, Chong admitted to two cheating charges involving the ZoukOut e-tickets and one count of dishonest misappropriation of property.

In the case of the e-tickets, he duped his victims into transferring $780 in total to a bank account.

As for misappropriating property, the court heard that his mother found a mobile phone in a women's toilet at Jem shopping mall in Jurong on Sept 8 last year.

DPP Chiang said she handed the device to her son as she did not know what to do with her find. He then went to sell it online for $700.

Shaffiq Alkhatib