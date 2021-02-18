Banana Leaf Apolo charged with flouting Covid-19 rules

Restaurant chain The Banana Leaf Apolo was charged in a district court yesterday over alleged Covid-19 breaches during phase two of the reopening.

During that time, gatherings were limited to five people.

The Indian restaurant chain, well known for its fish head curry, faces five charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

All the alleged offences were said to be committed at its Little India Arcade outlet in Serangoon Road on Sept 12 last year.

Among other things, between 7.45pm and 10pm that day, it allegedly failed to take steps to ensure that gatherings did not exceed the maximum permissible group size.

The company allegedly breached regulations by providing a self-service buffet and allowing customers to make speeches.

It has also been accused of allowing a video recording to be played and failing to enforce safe distancing between seated customers.

The Singapore Tourism Board filed a magistrate's complaint against the firm on Jan 20 over multiple breaches related to the pandemic.

The Little India Arcade outlet was ordered to close for 10 days last year - from Oct 26 to Nov 4 - for flouting Covid-19 regulations.

The case was referred to the Attorney-General's Chambers after further investigations.

The company is expected to plead guilty on April 1.

On Feb 10, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment said that 102 people and several food and beverage premises had been penalised for breaches earlier this month.

The ministry said six F&B outlets were ordered to close, while five others and 29 people were fined for breaching safe management measures.

A total of 73 individuals were also fined $300 each for flouting Covid-19 regulations on Feb 6 and Feb 7 in parks and beaches.

The F&B outlets ordered to close included Ah Yat Seafood Restaurant in Turf Club Road, which allowed a company dinner gathering of 65 people on Feb 6. The guests were seated across nine tables.