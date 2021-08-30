On The Ground
Balancing open justice with victim protection
Gag orders are imposed to protect victims of certain crimes, but they give rise to comments that the offenders escape public shaming by hiding behind the cloak of such protection
Gag orders are common in court proceedings and protect the parties involved from exposure, including victims of crimes, but such orders have also been a source of consternation for seemingly shielding the accused.
For instance, there was some disquiet when it emerged that a Singaporean student from a top British university could not be named even though he had admitted last month to filming multiple women in places here, such as toilets. This was because of a court order to protect the identities of his victims.