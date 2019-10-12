Bail set at $5k for driver in fatal crash with taxi

A man who was allegedly speeding when his car ploughed into a taxi, causing an accident that killed a National University of Singapore (NUS) student, has had his bail set at $5,000.

Ng Li Ning, 22, is facing a dangerous driving charge. His pre-trial conference took place at the State Courts yesterday.

He is accused of driving at 92kmh when he hit Yap Kok Hua's taxi at Commonwealth Avenue West at around 7.30pm on April 19 last year. The speed limit there was 70kmh, according to court documents.

NUS student Kathy Ong Kai Ting, 19, who was in the taxi, died and three other passengers suffered serious injuries.

Yap, 55, was sentenced in August to eight weeks' jail and banned from driving for five years. In July, he pleaded guilty to negligent driving, and causing the death of Ms Ong and grievous hurt to the other passengers, Mr Zon Lim Thou Jung, Mr Lim Jin Jie and Mr Ting Jun Heng, all 22.

The four had boarded Yap's taxi at Clementi Mall and were heading to Tembusu College in NUS.

Yap stopped at a red light at the signalised cross junction at Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Road. When the lights changed, he moved into the right-turn pocket, then stopped and checked for vehicles coming from the opposite direction. This was before the green right-turn arrow came on. According to court documents, Yap saw Ng's car coming towards him at a high speed but decided to execute the discretionary right turn anyway.

The taxi was travelling at 24kmh when Ng's car hit it.

Ms Ong, who was in the rear-left passenger seat, was taken to the National University Hospital where she died three hours later. Mr Zon Lim, who was in the front seat, suffered a brain injury and had glass pieces in his wounds.

The rear-right passenger, Mr Lim Jin Jie, had blood outside his brain and a spinal fracture. Mr Ting, who was in the rear-centre passenger seat, suffered a "traumatic brain injury" and was vegetative at first but later "managed to progress", the court heard.

Ng's next pre-trial conference will be held on Nov 15.