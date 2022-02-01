Bail granted to accused GP, assistant

General practitioner Jipson Quah, 33, who is accused of making false representation to the Ministry of Health (MOH) over fake Covid-19 vaccination information, was granted bail of $20,000 yesterday.

His assistant Thomas Chua Cheng Soon, 40, who faces a similar charge, was granted bail of $15,000. They had been remanded since Jan 21.

They are said to have falsely represented to MOH that a woman named Mehrajunnisha was vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine, although she was not, for her to get a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19.

Quah, Chua and Iris Koh Shu Cii, 46, who is the founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, were earlier charged in court with one count of cheating each.

As part of bail conditions, the two men are not allowed to speak to each other, Koh and Mehrajunnisha, as well as the prosecution witnesses.

For Quah, the witnesses include staff of the clinic where he works.

Judge Terence Tay said: "He may communicate with the staff of the clinics which the accused owns and manages. Such communication (is) to be confined to work matters only and the accused is not to discuss any aspects of the case with them."

Last Tuesday, Quah had his cheating charge amended to a more serious offence of dishonestly making false representation to MOH.

Chua's charge was similarly amended last Friday.

If convicted, they can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined. They will next appear in court on March 14.

Koh's cheating charge has also been amended to the more serious offence of dishonestly making false representation to MOH.

In a statement on Jan 23, the police said that preliminary investigations revealed that the two men had allegedly worked together to submit false vaccination data.

Koh is believed to have referred clients to them.

MOH had earlier said that it will be issuing notices of suspension to the four clinics that Quah owns or manages, as well as revoke their approvals to conduct rapid tests for Covid-19.

They are Wan Medical Clinic in Bedok, Mayfair Medical Clinic in Woodlands, and Mayfair Medical Clinic (Chong Pang) and Ong Clinic & Surgery, both in Yishun.

Quah had also been working part-time as a laboratory director at the clinical diagnostics lab of Diagnostics Development Hub, which has since suspended him.