Bail denied for man accused of illegally obtaining girl's details

Jessie Lim
Updated
Published
4 min ago

A man charged with illegally obtaining the personal information of a schoolgirl in January 2020 was denied bail on Friday as he is deemed at "extremely high risk of re-offending".

Fong Poh Kuen, 46, allegedly obtained the girl's name, date of birth and cellphone number along a walkway between Buona Vista MRT station and a school.

Both the girl, whose age was not revealed, and the school cannot be named to protect her identity.

On Friday, the court heard that further investigations by the police have uncovered new victims.

Fong, a former insurance agent, may face 10 more charges. He has been in remand since Sept 2.

No bail was offered because of his extremely high risk of re-offending, the court heard.

Fong, who was unrepresented, is expected to appear in court on Nov 11.

For illegally obtaining personal information, an offender can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

 

Fong, a former insurance agent, may face 10 more charges. He has been in remand since Sept 2.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 15, 2022, with the headline Bail denied for man accused of illegally obtaining girl's details. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top