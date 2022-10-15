Bail denied for man accused of illegally obtaining girl's details

A man charged with illegally obtaining the personal information of a schoolgirl in January 2020 was denied bail on Friday as he is deemed at "extremely high risk of re-offending".

Fong Poh Kuen, 46, allegedly obtained the girl's name, date of birth and cellphone number along a walkway between Buona Vista MRT station and a school.

Both the girl, whose age was not revealed, and the school cannot be named to protect her identity.

On Friday, the court heard that further investigations by the police have uncovered new victims.

Fong, a former insurance agent, may face 10 more charges. He has been in remand since Sept 2.

No bail was offered because of his extremely high risk of re-offending, the court heard.

Fong, who was unrepresented, is expected to appear in court on Nov 11.

For illegally obtaining personal information, an offender can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.