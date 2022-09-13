'Badge Lady' withdraws request to travel to Hong Kong, China

Phoon Chiu Yoke, who is better known to netizens as the "Badge Lady", withdrew her request to be allowed to leave Singapore for Hong Kong and China after the prosecution objected to her application in court on Monday.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim, said there was a risk that Phoon, 55, would not return for the next court date and flagged gaps in the itinerary she had submitted.

Phoon, who was jailed for 16 weeks last year after she failed to wear a mask in public places including Marina Bay Sands (MBS), had on Sept 7 sought the court's permission to travel abroad.

That same day, she was handed three charges, including for failing to wear a mask while walking along Orchard Road on March 6. She was also charged over failing to turn up for a related investigation.

Objecting to her travel request, the prosecution said there is a chance she will not return to Singapore as she is not employed here and does not own any property. There is no urgent need for Phoon to travel as she had indicated that it is for leisure, said DPP Lim.

Phoon may have to serve quarantine orders when she travels to her intended destinations but had not prepared the necessarily permits to enter China, she noted.

District Judge Lorraine Ho said she needed to consider whether Phoon would encounter any difficulties in even being able to travel to her destinations.

Phoon, who was not represented, said she made all the checks needed for her travels and was certain she did not need to serve quarantine orders as long as she is vaccinated and tests negative for Covid-19.

She said she was not a flight risk, and she had "a good standing reputation as an ex-military officer". She added that investigations for her latest charges had not commenced.

Judge Ho said: "The court needs to know the exact reason and purpose of your trip... I've already asked you to (provide the details) needed in the last hearing, but I can't seem to find your documents to be complete."

Phoon said: "The trip was meant to be flexible. When I travel, it is also to update my photo portal that I run for myself, and in some instances, for charity. So you can say it is partially for business."

Judge Ho suggested Phoon file another application when her itinerary is in order, to which Phoon agreed and withdrew her request after repeated exchanges in court.

When asked by the prosecution, Phoon added that she intends to plead guilty to the offences and provide a mitigation plea. She will return to court on Oct 14.

During last year's proceedings, the court heard that she joined the Republic of Singapore Navy in 1990 and held the rank of a major before she retired in 2002.

Phoon first made headlines when she was caught on video not wearing a mask at MBS on May 15 last year. The clip showed her telling safe distancing ambassadors: "Who are you? Who are you representing? Where is your badge? Show me your badge." She was hauled to court later that month and handed five charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Phoon has since completed serving her earlier jail sentence.

First-time offenders who breach laws under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.