'Badge Lady' faces fresh charges linked to Covid-19

A woman who was sentenced to 16 weeks' jail last year after she did not wear a mask in public places, including Marina Bay Sands (MBS), returned to a district court on Wednesday and was handed new charges related to Covid-19.

Phoon Chiu Yoke, 55, whom netizens often refer to as "Badge Lady", is now accused of two offences under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act and one under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Phoon failed to wear a mask over her nose and mouth while she was walking outside Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road from 3.02pm to 3.04pm on March 6. She is also accused of committing a similar offence while walking past a nearby Victoria Secret outlet about 3.35pm that day.

On March 31, she allegedly failed to turn up at the Singapore Tourism Board in Orchard Spring Lane as required by a health officer who was then conducting an investigation.

After the proceedings on Wednesday, Phoon applied to leave Singapore on a trip later this month. Matters pertaining to this application will be heard again in court on Sept 12. Meanwhile, her pre-trial conference will take place on Oct 14.

Phoon first made headlines when she was caught on video not wearing a mask at MBS on May 15 last year. The clip, which went viral, showed her telling safe distancing ambassadors: "Who are you? Who are you representing? Where is your badge? Show me your badge."

Phoon left MBS without wearing a mask that afternoon.

She was taken to court later that month and was handed five charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

After she was charged last year over her earlier offences, Phoon walked out of the State Courts building, removed her mask in front of members of the media and smiled.

On June 25 last year, Phoon was out on bail when she again failed to wear a mask, this time at the Mandarin Orchard Singapore hotel.

A security officer alerted the police. A month later, she was charged over this incident. Her bail was revoked and she was taken into custody. Phoon has since completed serving her earlier jail sentence.