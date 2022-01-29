Back to prison for serial molester who found new victims after his release

A serial molester who was last sentenced to 21 months' jail in 2018 did not learn his lesson and returned to his old ways soon after his release.

Sim Teck Chye went on a crime spree and molested three women in 2020.

Yesterday, the 49-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to three years and seven months' jail after he pleaded guilty to three molestation charges.

District Judge Marvin Bay said that according to a psychiatrist's report, Sim was aware that "it is unlawful to touch (other people) against their will and that (he) could go to jail for it".

Addressing Sim, the judge added: "Quite disturbingly, when asked why you persisted in your behaviour despite knowing the consequences, you had told the psychiatrist 'unlucky, so (got) caught'."

The court heard that Sim had been convicted of molestation on seven occasions since 2013.

He had earlier made headlines when he was caught red-handed in a viral video outraging a woman's modesty on an MRT train in July 2017.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chan Yi Cheng said that in his latest string of offences, Sim targeted a 23-year-old woman on June 9, 2020, as she was on her way home from work.

She was walking in Upper Serangoon Road when he approached her and asked if she could direct him to a clinic.

The woman told him that he could go to a clinic at Nex shopping mall in Serangoon Central and that he could take a bus there.

She was pointing at a nearby bus stop when he molested her.

DPP Chan said: "The victim turned back and confronted the accused about his actions. The accused apologised and ran across the road, nearly getting hit by a white car.

"The victim then took a photograph of the accused and called the police."

The court heard that this incident made the woman paranoid about people following her whenever she took the same route home.

She also feared that Sim would be around and became wary of others who looked like him.

On Aug 25, 2020, Sim struck again and molested a 15-year-old girl just before she got off a public bus in Hougang.

She made a police report the next day after telling a teacher what had happened.

Sim molested his third victim - a 17-year-old girl - on a bus on Aug 28 that year. She alerted the police later that day.