Babysitter accused of poisoning 2 babies says she lied to police about crushing adult flu tablet

SINGAPORE - A babysitter, who allegedly poisoned two infants under her care, told a district court on Wednesday (July 15) that she had lied to the police about crushing an adult flu medication tablet after one of the babies was found unwell.

In her statement to the police in December 2016, Sa'adiah Jamari said that the younger baby had come down with the flu but she had no children's medicine for the illness to treat the infant.

According to the statement, Sa'adiah then took an adult flu medication known as chlorpheniramine, also known as Piriton, split a tablet into half and crushed it.

But in court on Wednesday, Sa'adiah said that this was a lie and testified that she had told an untruth, adding: "(I was) provoked by the police. So, I had to say I gave something."

Earlier on Tuesday, she also denied administering her medications to the two children.

The 39-year-old Singaporean is accused of two counts of giving poisons to the baby girls with the intention of hurting them.

One of them was just five months old at the time, while the other was 11 months old. They are not related to each other.

Sa'adiah looked after them on separate occasions in late 2016, and an assortment of drugs were later detected in the babies.

They included chlorpheniramine, which is an antihistamine, as well as diazepam and alprazolam, which are used to treat anxiety disorders.

On Wednesday, the court heard that all the drugs found in the babies had also been detected in Sa'adiah in 2016.

Separately, in the court documents known as the "summary of the defence", Sa'adiah stated that she was prescribed with alprazolam, or Xanax, only in 2018.

She also stated that she had not been prescribed diazepam, or Valium, from 2016 to last year.

But on Tuesday, she testified in court that both drugs had been prescribed to her in 2016.

On Wednesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Seah Ee Wei questioned Sa'adiah about her prescription for both drugs.

The babysitter then admitted that she had lied in the summary of the defence on her alprazolam prescription.

She, however, denied that she had lied in order to distance herself from the drugs found in the two babies.

Initially, she also admitted to lying about her diazepam prescription in the summary.

But she later denied stating an untruth and told District Judge John Ng: "I'm not lying. I just can't remember."

Sa'adiah had taken care of the younger baby on multiple occasions between November and December 2016 before the child was hospitalised for several days.

She took care of the older baby in December 2016.

This child was also taken to hospital soon after when her mother sensed that something was amiss with her daughter.

Both mothers cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their children's identities.

Sa’adiah is now out on bail of $10,000 and the trial resumes on Thursday.

For each charge of causing hurt with poisons, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned. Sa'adiah cannot be caned, as she is a woman.