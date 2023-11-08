Auxiliary cop allegedly misappropriated lost wallet at Changi Airport, used bank cards to shop

SINGAPORE – An auxiliary police officer was working at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on July 23 when he allegedly misappropriated a lost wallet entrusted to him.

According to court documents, it contained a UOB One Visa debit card.

Giong Chun Yong, 46, is also said to have misappropriated another wallet at the airport earlier that month that contained two cards from Westpac – a financial institution that provides services in various countries, including New Zealand.

After that, he allegedly used the cards to go shopping and cheated multiple businesses.

On Wednesday, the Singaporean was charged with offences, including criminal breach of trust and multiple counts of cheating.

On five occasions between 12.52am and 11am on July 19, he allegedly used one of the Westpac bank cards to pay for undisclosed items worth NZ$87.05 (S$72.18, according to court documents) at places such as Sheng Siong supermarket in Pasir Ris.

Giong is said to have used the other Westpac bank card to buy undisclosed items worth NZ$2,285.63 at places such as the Challenger electronics store at White Sands shopping mall in Pasir Ris on more than 10 occasions between 2.43am and 1.13pm that day.

On July 23, he allegedly used a UOB One Visa debit card belonging to another person to buy various items, including a bracelet, three charms and a pouch, worth $726 in total at Pandora jewellery store at Tampines Mall.

Court documents did not disclose if this debit card was taken from the wallet Giong purportedly misappropriated at the airport on July 23.

He is expected to plead guilty on Jan 3, 2024.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.