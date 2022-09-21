Teenage girl charged over allegedly pouring boiling water on youth with special needs

A 19-year-old man with special needs, who was repeatedly assaulted in a hotel room, endured multiple acts of torment by his assailants, including having boiling water poured on him, a district court heard on Tuesday.

According to court documents, one of his four alleged tormentors is said to have tainted his Milo drink with faeces. Baby powder and perfume were also allegedly mixed into his nasi lemak.

Court documents did not mention whether the victim consumed the nasi lemak and beverage.

One of his alleged tormentors, a 17-year-old girl who cannot be named due to her age, was charged in court on Tuesday. She had allegedly poured boiling water on him in a room at Arton Boutique Hotel in Tyrwhitt Road, near Lavender Street, at around 8am on Jan 19.

She is accused of one count of voluntarily causing hurt to the man by using a heated substance. Her case has been adjourned to Oct 11.

The girl allegedly committed the offence with Muhammad Shahfakhry Mohamad Faizal, 21, whose case is pending.

Shahfakhry is accused of committing multiple offences involving the man.

On at least three occasions between Jan 17 and 25, he allegedly used a lighter to burn the man's neck, back and hand.

Around the same period, Shahfakhry is also said to have punched, slapped and kicked the victim on at least 14 occasions.

On Jan 18, he allegedly slashed the man's hands and legs with a razor blade.

Shahfakhry and the girl are accused of pouring boiling water on the man the next day. He also allegedly mixed his faeces into the victim's Milo and tainted the nasi lemak with baby powder and perfume that day.

Separately, Shahfakhry also faces other charges including methamphetamine consumption. His pre-trial conference will be held on Sept 28.

Two others involved in the man's torment were dealt with in court earlier.

Putri Nuramira Aishah Rosli, 20, and another teenage girl were each sentenced to at least a year of reformative training, which involves detention in a centre with a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling. The girl cannot be named because she was only 16 at the time of her offences.

The man was abused from Jan 17 to 25. During that time, one of the girls suggested urinating into a bottle of iced lemon tea before giving it to him. He then drank the tainted drink.

They stopped assaulting him on Jan 25. On the same day, the victim's social worker and younger sister made police reports as he had not returned home.

The police found the victim in the hotel room and the group was arrested. The man, who was in a critical condition, was taken to hospital and warded for about 10 days. Court documents did not disclose his current condition.