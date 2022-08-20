Surveyor jailed for 15 weeks for role in Shell gas oil theft

A surveyor accepted bribes totalling US$12,000 (S$16,134) from his colleague in exchange for reporting the inaccurate amount of Shell gas oil loaded onto vessels and turning a blind eye to the misappropriation of fuel.

As a result of Kumunan Rethana Kumaran's help, two incidents of Shell gas oil misappropriation worth around US$634,000 went undetected by Shell in 2016.

Kumunan, 40, who was then working for CCIC Singapore, which provides cargo inspection services, was yesterday sentenced to 15 weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to a graft charge.

He was also ordered to pay a penalty of $16,134, which is the amount of bribes he took. He will spend another four weeks behind bars if he cannot pay it.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norman Yew said yesterday that Kumunan had accepted the bribes from colleague Noruliman Bakti.

Noruliman had been roped into a scheme earlier to sell misappropriated Shell gas oil to vessels docked at Pulau Bukom. His case is pending. The court heard that Noruliman offered Kumunan money in 2016 in exchange for reporting the inaccurate amount of cargo loaded onto vessels CCIC was to inspect.

DPP Yew said Kumunan accepted the offer even though he suspected that Noruliman intended to facilitate the misappropriation of Shell gas oil. He added: "(The accused) omitted to inspect non-nominated tanks and thereby falsely understated in his ullage reports the amount of cargo loaded onto the vessels. He also turned a blind eye to and kept quiet about any misappropriation of Shell gas oil."

In August 2017, a Shell representative told the police the company had suffered a loss of fuel worth nearly $3 million earlier that year.

At least 26 people have been hauled to court over the oil heist.

On March 31, Juandi Pungot, 45, was jailed for 29 years for masterminding the misappropriation of over 200,000 tonnes of gas oil worth $128 million, one of the longest jail terms for a commercial crime. For graft, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.