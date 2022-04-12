Jail for ex-lawyer who injured CNB officers during arrest

A former lawyer who developed a drug habit from 2017 scratched a Central Narcotics Bureau officer in the neck during his arrest and left the officer with wounds that required a battery of medical tests.

The 32-year-old also swore at CNB personnel and put up a violent struggle, injuring four officers before he was restrained.

The accused was HIV-positive at the time.

The officer who was scratched underwent six HIV tests and has been declared HIV-negative.

The former lawyer was jailed one year and 22 weeks after he pleaded guilty to drug consumption, possession of drug apparatus and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

Another three similar charges were taken into consideration.

The man, who was trained in commercial litigation, had worked as a lawyer for about five years, but his particulars could no longer be found on the Ministry of Law's website following a search for lawyers.

The court heard that on March 26 last year, a lawyer, accompanied by a court bailiff, had turned up at the man's rental flat near Bedok to have him evicted.

While at the unit, they found items in the bedroom believed to be drug paraphernalia.

They informed the police, who also recovered a plastic bag containing a crystallised substance.

During the search, the man returned to the unit with his flatmate, who was also a drug user.