At least 29 police reports filed against property investment company PIP Holdings; director uncontactable

SINGAPORE - At least 29 people have filed police reports against property investment company PIP Holdings. They are among about 170 investors alleging that they are owed money in investment projects that amount to millions of dollars.

Among the 29, some transferred at least $10,000 each to PIP Holdings, run by Singaporean developer Jerome Tan Tor Teng, to build a theme park in Geraldton, a coastal city in Western Australia. They were told they would get the principal sum back with interest accrued once the loans matured.