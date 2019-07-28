At least 133 e-commerce scams related to concert or event tickets reported from January to May

SINGAPORE - At least 133 people have fallen victim to e-commerce scams involving the sale of concert and event tickets in the first five months of the year, the police said.

The police revealed this figure on Sunday (July 28) in a fresh advisory against such scams, ahead of several events and concerts planned in the next few months.

It said that in the cases reported from January to May, the victims either did not receive their tickets or got invalid tickets after making payment.

The advisory comes as Singapore gets ready for its 54th National Day Parade on Aug 9, followed by the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2019 from Sept 20 to Sept 22.

Popular international acts such as Westlife, Shawn Mendes, U2 and Backstreet Boys are also due to play here this year.

In the advisory, the police reminded members of the public to take crime prevention measures to avoid being scammedwhile purchasing tickets for these events.

- Be wary of online advertisements selling concert or show tickets at cheap prices that sound too good to be true, and avoid buying them on impulse without reading the reviews of the seller.

- Do not fall for scammers who may also use a local bank account or provide a copy of a NRIC or driver's licence to give the impression that they are genuine.

- Avoid making payments or deposits in advance. Instead, use shopping platforms or arrangements that release the payment to the seller only upon receiving the item. Alternatively, arrange to meet the seller and pay only after collecting the tickets.

There could also be a possibility that the tickets may not be valid for entry as they were duplicated. It is advisable to buy them only from authorised sellers.

Anyone who has information related to such scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

For any advice on scams, call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg