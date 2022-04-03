At least 10 property agents become victims of impersonation in rental scam

Several property agents have found themselves victims of impersonation in the latest scam involving deposits to view homes.

At least 10 property agents have had their names and photographs stolen by scammers, who then used these credentials to convince potential home buyers to pay money to secure an appointment for viewing.

The Sunday Times spoke to five property agencies which provided these figures and raised their concerns about the latest scam.

The police recently said that since January, at least 144 people had fallen victim to this scam, with losses amounting to $190,000.

PropNex, the largest property agency in Singapore with 11,209 agents, said it has issued a memo to its agents so they can inform friends and family members about the verification steps to be taken before making a transaction.

A PropNex spokesman said: "The whole industry is affected by these people who impersonate salespersons, collect deposits and disappear."

ERA Realty, which has 8,443 agents, said scammers impersonated six of them.

It added: "We keep our agents updated constantly of the scammers' tactics as we know them. But as their job involves high visibility, it is very difficult to hide their identity."

Mr Steven Tan, chief executive of OrangeTee & Tie, said his agency organised a dialogue on March 24 to educate its agents on the legal and compliance matters regarding scams.

Mr Tan believes the impersonators are targeting first-time tenants who are unfamiliar with how real estate agents operate. Agents do not require a deposit from potential buyers to view homes.

Huttons Group said three of its 4,300 agents were also victims of impersonation, and it has recorded a video warning its agents of such rental scams.

The video also teaches clients how to verify the identity of property agents using the Council for Estate Agencies website.

Property listing platforms said only certified and licensed agents are authorised to buy subscriptions to list homes on their sites.

Real estate portal 99.co said subscribers who are not licensed or have their licences due for renewal will not have their listings reflected in its search results.

PropertyGuru said that this year, it blocked four fraudulent accounts after detecting suspicious details in the trial account creation process. It declined to reveal details for security reasons.

PropNex agent Desmond Tan, 60, is relieved such measures are in place, adding that his clients told him of fake name cards with his photo circulating on WhatsApp.

Mr Tan said: "I was very disturbed when I heard they were using my profile picture.

"As property agents, we have to care about our reputation. Angry customers have called my company saying the entire agency is a scam, but after I explained to them, they understood they had been cheated."