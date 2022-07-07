Assault: Reformative training for teen who took part in Para Games

A teenager who had represented Singapore at the Asian Youth Para Games was yesterday ordered to undergo reformative training for at least a year after he assaulted two people in separate incidents.

The youth, now 18, also committed other offences including drug consumption.

He will be detained in a reformative training centre to follow a strict regimen that can include counselling and foot drills.

He cannot be named as he was just 17 when he committed some of his offences.

He had pleaded guilty last month to two counts each of assault and drug-related offences.

The first assault took place on May 3 last year when he volunteered to resolve a dispute on behalf of a friend by sparring with an 18-year-old youth.

The offender and the youth then started to fight at a Boon Lay street soccer court.

The offender punched his opponent's face, causing the latter to fall and they left the vicinity soon after.

The victim later went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he was found to have suffered a facial fracture.

In the second incident, the offender was riding an e-scooter in Jurong on March 3 this year when he decided to overtake a 25-year-old pedestrian.

The teenager said "excuse me", but the man did not respond as he was listening to music on his AirPods. The e-scooter hit the man, who stumbled a few steps forward, and the teenager alighted from the device.

He confronted the man before punching him multiple times on his face and body.

The teenager left the scene soon after and the victim alerted the police.

The man also went to hospital and was found to have injuries including a facial laceration.

Separately, the offender was at Boon Lay Place on July 13 last year when police received a report that he had consumed a substance described as "mushroom".

Officers arrested him minutes later, and he was found with a paper-wrapped brown substance on him.

It was later found to contain a substance found in synthetic cannabis. His urine sample was also found to contain traces of narcotics.

For assaulting his first victim and causing the facial fracture, the offender could have been jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

And for assaulting his second victim, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

Shaffiq Alkhatib