Assault rate in jails here hovering around same level since 2019 rise

The assault rate in prisons here went up in 2019 and has been hovering around the same level since, statistics released by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) yesterday revealed.

Between April last year and March this year, the assault rate is expected to be 46.1 per 10,000 inmates, with the current rate between April and December last year standing at 34.6.

Cases include any attack on prison officers or assault on fellow inmates during which the victim suffers serious injuries.

Between April 2019 and March 2020 the rate was 46.1, while between April 2020 and March last year, it was 46.9.

Between April 2012 and March 2019, however, yearly assault rates ranged between 24.4 and 39.1.

In response to queries by The Straits Times, SPS said the assault rate varies from year to year and is dependent on many factors, one of which is the inmates' profiles in prison.

SPS added: "In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of offenders admitted to prison for violent offences. Such offenders are more prone to committing violent offences during incarceration."

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, SPS director for corporate communications and relations Rafidah Suparman said the assault rate in Singapore prisons remains low compared with those of overseas counterparts, which can range between 120 and 600 per 10,000 inmates each year.

SPS said it is taking measures to keep assault rates low. For example, inmates with past violent incidents are scheduled to attend rehabilitation programmes that address their issues with violence and teach them to regulate their emotions better.

Inmates are encouraged to take responsibility for their behaviour, learn from the incident and take action to repair the harm.

Sergeant Muhammad Hashnul Nizam Hassan, a personal supervisor at SPS, responded to an incident in 2017 in which an inmate attacked another inmate who spoke to him in a manner he did not like.

Both inmates were friends.

Sgt Hashnul spoke to the victim about the goals he would pursue after his release from prison.

"He talked about giving a chance to others, forgiving others... He said he will give the assailant a chance," Sgt Hashnul said.

He asked the assailant if it was useful to worry that his friend would one day take revenge on him. The assailant decided that it was not, and the pair had a tearful reconciliation.

Some prison fights break out because of gang affiliation, said former inmate John (not his real name). The 49-year-old is a former gang member who has spent 15 years in and out of prison.

While in prison, he realised his ties with secret societies had resulted in more harm than good in his life.

Wanting to make a change, he renounced his gang membership through a programme organised by SPS in 2009.

Since his release from prison in 2014, John has been mentoring inmates with non-profit Industrial & Services Co-Operative Society, first as a volunteer and then as an employee.

SPS' gang renunciation programme - which started in 2009 - has been adapted over the years to involve family members to help the inmates through the process.

It is one of the ways that SPS reduces the incidence of violence in prison, and has seen 1,463 inmates renouncing their membership so far.