Arrests of drug abusers up by 11% last year

A total of 3,438 drug abusers were arrested in Singapore last year, an 11 per cent increase from 2017.

The rise was due to a spike in abusers of new psychoactive substances and methamphetamine here, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in its annual report yesterday. Drugs with an estimated street value of $6.65 million were seized last year.

About 40 per cent of drug abusers nabbed were first-timers, of whom almost two-thirds were under 30.

The number of abusers arrested rose across all ethnic groups. Malays made up the highest portion, with 1,760 arrests.

CNB director Ng Ser Song called the global drug situation "worrying", noting the rising levels of methamphetamine production.

