Appointment extended for Justice of the Court of Appeal Tay Yong Kwang

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob has reappointed Justice Tay Yong Kwang as a Justice of the Court of Appeal for a further three-year term, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday (Aug 25).

The extension takes effect from Sept 3.

Justice Tay, 64, was appointed a judicial commissioner on Oct 15, 1997, and subsequently made a High Court Judge on Jan 2, 2003.

He was appointed a Judge of Appeal on Aug 1, 2016.

With the structural reforms to the High Court this year, Judges of Appeal are now known as Justices of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Tay's main areas of specialisation are in criminal law, public and administrative law, including judicial review and intellectual property law.

He also chairs the Civil Justice Commission, the Sentencing Council, the Legal Assistance Scheme for Capital Offences and the Rules of Court working party.

He is also a member of several committees, including the Presidential Elections Committee.

With his reappointment, the Supreme Court will have a total of 26 judges, four judicial commissioners, three senior judges and 16 international judges.