Apex court orders retrial for 2 men on death row

The Court of Appeal has ordered a retrial for two men on death row for alleged drug trafficking.

In written grounds issued yesterday, the apex court said the charges against Imran Mohd Arip and Tamilselvam Yagasvranan have also been amended. The duo are among three men sentenced to death by the High Court in 2019 for their involvement in a transaction of 19.42g of diamorphine, otherwise known as heroin.

Imran, Tamilselvam and another man, Mr Pragas Krissamy, had met on Feb 8, 2017 in a corridor of Block 518, Jurong West Street 52.

Mr Pragas allegedly took out a white plastic bag containing the heroin from his backpack and handed it to Imran before leaving with Tamilselvam. The three men were arrested shortly after.

Following the High Court trial, Imran, who was 49 then, was convicted of one count of engaging in a conspiracy with the other two men to traffic drugs.

Tamilselvam, who was 32, and Mr Pragas, who was 34, were each convicted of one count of trafficking the drugs to Imran, in furtherance of a common intention.

Mr Pragas maintained during the trial that he thought he was carrying contraband cigarettes and did not know about the drugs.

The Court of Appeal's order for a retrial follows Mr Pragas' acquittal in December last year.

Among other things, the court found that the prosecution had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr Pragas had "a clear, grounded and targeted suspicion" that he was actually carrying drugs.

At the time, it also ordered that the charges against Imran and Tamilselvam be amended, in the light of Mr Pragas' acquittal and its findings against the duo. Imran now faces a charge of conspiring with Tamilselvam to traffic the drugs. Tamilselvam is currently charged with one count of drug trafficking by delivering the drugs to Imran jointly with Mr Pragas.

In its written grounds, the apex court noted that both men had refused to confirm that their defence will remain the same against their amended charges, and that their evidence will remain the same as that admitted at the previous trial.

Tamilselvam had also "made clear that he intends to offer" a new defence during a retrial, said the court, among other things. The apex court therefore ordered a retrial for both men.

The Court of Appeal also commented on the conduct of Tamilselvam's lawyer, Mr Eugene Thuraisingam, in court proceedings.

It noted that the submissions made by Mr Thuraisingam's firm contained "grave allegations" against Tamilselvam's previous lawyers - a team of three men who had represented him at the trial.

These included claims that the lawyers had refused to run Tamilselvam's case in accordance with their then client's instructions, engaged in witness coaching, and submitted a false version of events before the court.

The court noted, among other things, that the allegations were first raised in the submissions, before the previous lawyers had been given any chance to respond. It said such conduct contravened one of the legal profession's rules, stressing that it is a matter of duty for a practitioner to provide a fellow professional with "sufficient particulars of the allegation" to enable the latter to fully respond.

But the Court of Appeal noted that Mr Thuraisingam had acknowledged the breach of the rule, taken full responsibility and unreservedly apologised at the start of the hearing before the court.