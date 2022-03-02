Apex court flags abuse of process in drug trafficker's appeal

The Court of Appeal yesterday said lawyers for Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam were abusing the court process by submitting reports at the last minute and "drip-feeding" applications bit by bit.

The comments came at an appeal hearing as lawyer Violet Netto argued for Nagaenthran to be spared the death sentence on grounds of mental disability.

She was questioned as to why the defence has blocked the court from looking at the inmate's medical and psychiatric records.

Instead, Ms Netto wants the court to rely on the opinions of three overseas experts, none of whom has examined Nagaenthran, who based their reports on the observations of his brother and lawyer M. Ravi.

Nagaenthran, 33, is appealing against a High Court decision denying him permission to start judicial review proceedings to challenge his death sentence. He is also asking the apex court to have him assessed by psychiatrists.

Nagaenthran was convicted of trafficking 42.72g of heroin in 2010 and given the death penalty. His appeals against his conviction and sentence were dismissed in 2011.

Last year, he made an eleventh-hour bid to challenge his impending execution on Nov 10, on the basis that he has mental disabilities.

After his bid was dismissed by the High Court, he appealed.

Yesterday, the appeal was argued by Ms Netto, with the assistance of Mr Ravi.

Ms Netto was asked by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to explain why she submitted a report, by Australian expert Danny Sullivan, just before the court session.

The Chief Justice said it was a "mockery" and appears to be an abuse of the court process that was "calculated to delay the resolution of this matter".

Ms Netto apologised but could not explain the late submission.

She contended that Nagaenthran was "not competent" to be executed and should be given time to identify psychiatrists to assess him.

CJ Menon then asked what was the evidentiary basis for her contention. "None of the three medical reports emanate from people who have examined the applicant," he said.

He said the best objective evidence would be the prison records, but Ms Netto has stopped the court from looking at them.

When asked for the basis of stopping Nagaenthran's execution, Ms Netto listed international treaties against capital punishment. But CJ Menon said customary international law and treaty law cannot trump a domestic law that is clear and unambiguous.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wong Woon Kwong said that there was no reliable evidence to substantiate the claim that Nagaenthran was not competent for execution and that the defence was trying to "suppress" objective medical records.

CJ Menon asked the prosecutor, hypothetically, what the court can do if a prisoner was indeed suffering deteriorated mental capacity at the time of his execution.

The DPP said there was nothing in the law that says the mental state of an offender is a legal reason for changing a sentence, and that it was a matter of clemency.

Justice Andrew Phang said Nagaenthran was making a lot of last-minute applications and "drip-feeding" them one by one.

He noted that Nagaenthran had filed another application in November last year, seeking to reopen his conviction, but did not follow up by filing any documents.

The court will give its decision on the appeal at a later date.