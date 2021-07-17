Ang Mo Kio case: Vietnamese accused, 39, suffered injuries in incident

A 39-year-old Vietnamese woman has been charged with murder following a fatal attack on a 51-year-old man on Thursday.

Nguyen Ngoc Giau, who suffered injuries during the attack and is currently hospitalised, was charged with murder yesterday.

She allegedly killed Mr Cho Wang Keung along the fifth-storey corridor of Block 562 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at around 1am on Thursday.

Giau and the victim were found outside a flat with multiple wounds after police were alerted to a late-night dispute at the block.

Police said the pair, who knew each other, were taken to hospital, where Mr Cho succumbed to his injuries.

Giau's case has been adjourned to Aug 6.

In an earlier interview with The Straits Times, Mr Cho's neighbours said that he had moved to the block with his first wife, who is said to be from Hong Kong.

The couple later divorced and the man remarried.

A neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Madam Ong, said she got along with the second wife.

The 52-year-old canteen vendor said that the woman left sometime last year. Madam Ong did not meet the woman again.

According to neighbours, a third woman later moved into the flat.

Offenders convicted of murder will face the death penalty.