AMK jewellery shop robbed of $100,000 worth of items

A jewellery shop in Ang Mo Kio was robbed yesterday, with the culprit escaping with about $100,000 worth of items.

Hairdresser Teo Heng told The Straits Times he saw a man who appeared to be in his 30s and wearing dark attire running out of Hock Cheong Jade & Jewellery, at Block 574 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, just after 4pm.

Mr Teo, 65, whose shop Elegance Gents Hairdressing Saloon is next door, said in Mandarin that he heard a commotion and then one of the shop owners pleading: "Tolong, tolong, don't take our things."

He said: "I came out of my shop, saw the man running out, and I retreated farther away to the laundry shop down the corridor.''

The suspect, who had on a black helmet, was wearing a dark blue jacket, black pants and carrying a black bag, he said.

He also said the man who pleaded with the robber is the younger of two elderly brothers who own the shop.

No weapon was used and no one was injured in the robbery.

Police were alerted at 4.10 pm. Anyone with information may call its hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

All information will be kept confidential.