Alleged Kpod peddler filmed trying to flee Bishan raid handed multiple rash act charges

SINGAPORE - An alleged Kpod peddler, who was earlier filmed trying to flee a raid in Bishan , has been charged with five counts of performing a rash act that could have caused hurt to five Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers during the operation on July 10.

On Dec 9, Jodan Chin Wei Liang was also handed six charges linked to Kpods – vapes that contain “juice” mixed with potent ingredients such as etomidate or ketamine.

When vaped, etomidate enters the lungs directly and may trigger spasms, breathing difficulties, seizures and even psychosis.

The 28-year-old Singaporean now faces 21 charges in all, most of which involve vapes and vape pods.

According to the latest charges, Chin was driving a car at the back of Block 189 Bishan Street 13 at around 4pm on July 10 when he is alleged to have suddenly accelerated the vehicle while the five HSA officers were near it.

The Straits Times had earlier reported that the HSA officers had moved in to surround the car during the operation when Chin allegedly revved his engine and tried to speed away.

Court documents stated that an officer, who was near the front passenger door, had to jump into the car to avoid getting hit, while another officer had to jump out of the way of the vehicle.

Separately, Chin is also accused of offering multiple Kpods for sale in July.

His pre-trial conference will take place on Dec 23.

He was first hauled to court on July 18 , and charged with selling and being in possession of e-vaporisers.

In November, he was handed a charge under the Passports Act .

He is accused of making a false statement in trying to apply for a new Singapore passport on July 12 – two days after his initial arrest.

He allegedly declared that he had lost his Singapore passport on July 12, despite knowing this was a lie

To report vaping offences and the sale of vaping devices to the authorities, the public can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 from 9am to 5.30pm on weekdays.