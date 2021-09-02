AGC raises concern over lawyer's conduct, refutes claims in TOC article

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said yesterday that statements made on social media by lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam over the case of Dr Yeo Sow Nam, who was acquitted of molestation, were misleading.

His law firm then responded saying it "respectfully takes a different view".

This is the AGC's second statement on the issue, a day after it said claims made by Mr Thuraisingam's firm that the complainant was a liar were misleading.

It said it decided to make a public statement because a court application appeared to have been brought for an improper purpose and public allegations have been made against the complainant.

The AGC added that "clear concern" has been raised that Mr Thuraisingam's conduct was improper, if his allegations were only made in open court so it would be picked up by the media.

Mr Thuraisingam represented Dr Yeo, 52, who was accused of molesting a 32-year-old woman in Mount Elizabeth Hospital on Oct 9, 2017.

The AGC later withdrew the charges, leading to the acquittal last month.

Mr Thuraisingam's firm Eugene Thuraisingam LLP (ET LLP) had then said the woman lied about "material elements" of her allegations of molestation.

The AGC issued a statement on Tuesday, saying these claims were "misleading and regrettable".

It said it would not be taking action against the woman, as the decision to withdraw charges was not because she was untruthful about the alleged molestation.

Instead, it was because the prosecution assessed that several inconsistencies in the woman's account in court would affect the assessment of her overall evidence.

It also wrote to Mr Thuraisingam asking for an explanation of his conduct just before releasing the statement.

ET LLP and Mr Thuraisingam responded with statements two hours after the AGC's statement on Tuesday, accusing it of making a "significant omission" that Mr Thuraisingam had raised in court the woman's purported lies to reserve Dr Yeo's rights to apply for the gag order to be lifted.

The AGC issued a statement yesterday responding to this, saying it disagreed and that this did not explain Mr Thuraisingam's conduct. "Even if Mr Thuraisingam believed he needed to reserve his client's rights, he could have simply said so without making detailed submissions on the complainant's character and credibility," it said.

"This raises serious questions on what Mr Thuraisingam was really seeking to do."

During the trial, the woman had demonstrated how she was allegedly molested.

Mr Thuraisingam said her evidence was that Dr Yeo molested her by "touching her breasts with his palms facing outwards", and that she later agreed during cross-examination that it was impossible as he was standing behind her.

The AGC said this was misleading, as the woman was consistent in saying Dr Yeo touched her breasts while standing behind her.

"The demonstration that the complainant made with her palms facing outwards was, in fact, a demonstration of how Dr Yeo's palms allegedly cupped her breasts," it said.

"The complainant made it clear to Mr Thuraisingam that she was not lying in relation to the fact that Dr Yeo did touch her breasts."

The AGC dismissed other examples of the woman's purported lies raised by Mr Thuraisingam, saying these did not relate to the charges that were before the court.

It said it was still waiting on his response explaining his conduct, and will decide on its next course of action upon receiving it.

ET LLP issued a statement yesterday evening, noting the two main areas of contention were the relevance of the woman's purported lies, and the application of the gag order.

On the first, it said it took a different view from the AGC in relation to the woman's admissions in court, and that the prosecution and defence may not always see eye to eye on matters of a case.

On the second, ET LLP said it became aware of a relevant law only after it had made submissions, and "genuinely believed" the prosecution might object to Dr Yeo reviving his application if it did not expressly reserve his rights.

It also said it was "not unduly concerned" with media coverage.

The AGC also responded to an article by The Online Citizen (TOC) on the case in a separate statement yesterday.

It said TOC's article was highly irresponsible, determining the guilt of the woman without basis.

It also refuted TOC's claims that it was "protecting its own skin".

It said: "The article contains a series of complete falsehoods. This mischaracterises AGC's role and the nature of the judicial process... Unfortunately, TOC, in pursuing its own agenda, ignores this reality."