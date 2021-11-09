AGC: Lawyer objected to disclosing client's psychiatric records in court

The lawyer acting for convicted drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who is challenging his impending execution tomorrow on the basis of intellectual disability, objected to disclosing his client's latest psychiatric and medical records - which would have revealed his mental state - in court yesterday.

And in contradiction to Mr M. Ravi's argument that Nagaenthran suffered from an intellectual disability, a senior prison officer who had interacted with Nagaenthran for close to three years had not seen any abnormal behaviour from the inmate, who was able to request religious counselling after being told that he would be hanged in the near future.

These points were made by the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) in a statement yesterday after Nagaenthran's application to challenge his execution was dismissed by the High Court.

The sole factual basis for the application rested on Mr Ravi's testimony that Nagaenthran "did not appear... to understand what is happening to him in respect of the impending execution of his sentence of death", said the AGC.

Mr Ravi argued that 33-year-old Nagaenthran has a mental age of a person below 18 years old.

In its statement, the AGC noted that Nagaenthran - who was arrested in 2009 with a bundle of heroin strapped to his thigh - undergoes regular medical and psychiatric assessments in prison.

The AGC said it wrote to Mr Ravi last Friday to seek Nagaenthran's consent to disclose to the court the records of his latest assessments.

It said Mr Ravi did not reply and took no instructions from Nagaenthran on this issue.

The AGC said it again asked Mr Ravi at the hearing before Justice See Kee Oon yesterday if Nagaenthran consented to the disclosure of the records, and said the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) would facilitate a video call for Mr Ravi to speak to his client.

"When asked by the court as to whether he would like to take up the state's offer, Mr Ravi refused, and when asked by the court if he was objecting to the production of the records, Mr Ravi confirmed that he was," said the statement.

The AGC also recounted the testimony that a prison officer gave the court about his dealings with Nagaenthran. The officer said Nagaenthran had no problem communicating with prison officers in English, Malay and Tamil, making requests and responding to instructions.

When Nagaenthran was notified that he could be hanged in the near future, he requested religious counselling, a DVD player to play religious songs, phone calls to his family and visits by them, and his choice of prison officers to attend to his needs in the lead-up to his execution.

The AGC noted that Nagaenthran was also able to plan his daily visit and call schedules, communicate coherently and purposefully, as well as provide the contact numbers of relatives and a childhood friend.

"In the context of making these arrangements, Nagaenthran had emphasised to the SPS officer that he had a short time left to live."

Mr Ravi has filed an appeal, which will be heard today.

Selina Lum